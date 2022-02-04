 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Farewell, Gene!

When 7 p.m. Feb. 8 • Where Ferring Jazz Bistro, 3536 Washington Boulevard • How much $100; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info jazzstl.org

Jazz St. Louis will say farewell to longtime leader Gene Dobbs Bradford with an event celebrating his contributions to the organization. A new Gene Dobbs Bradford Endowment fund continues his legacy of support for the team he built at Jazz St. Louis, which educates thousands of students every year and hosts hundreds of concerts and community events. By Kevin C. Johnson

