FAST FORWARD

Friday night skate night at Steinberg Rink

Miley Ramirez, 6, of St. Louis uses her hands and her tongue to keep from falling while skating on Feb. 1, 2019, at Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Ice skating season ends, March 1 at Steinberg Rink in Forest Park: Lace up your skates and squeeze in a few more loops around the largest outdoor ice rink in the Midwest before it closes for the season • “The Office! A Musical Parody,” March 4-8 at the Grandel: From the creators of “Friends! The Musical Parody” and “Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical” comes an unauthorized sendup of the mockumentary sitcom about the goings-on at Dunder Mifflin Paper Co. • “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” March 17-29 at the Fox Theatre: The touring Broadway musical features songs from the classic film, along with a new score by “Hairspray” songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman • Trey Kennedy, March 27 at the Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries: You’ve LOL’d at his Vines and Facebook videos about middle-schoolers, moms, dads and girls in fall — now go LOL at him in person

