FAST FORWARD
0 comments

FAST FORWARD

  • 0
The Band's Visit

Members of the national touring company of "The Band's Visit." Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Soundwave Comic Xpo, Feb. 22 in Grand Center: A new convention celebrating “geek culture” — design, cosplay, anime, comics and more — fills the Sun Theatre, .Zack and High Low • Kevin Salwen, Feb. 25 at Central Reform Congregation: The award-winning journalist and author will discuss his book “The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle” • “The Band’s Visit,” Feb. 25-March 8 at the Fox Theatre: Musical is based on the acclaimed 2007 film about Egyptian musicians who mistakenly arrive in a desert town in southern Israel • Diane Rehm, Feb. 28 at St. Louis County Library: The radio host and bestselling author — whose husband died deliberately by dehydration because of the effects of Parkinson’s disease — will discuss “When My Time Comes,” in which she presents both sides of the right-to-die argument

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports