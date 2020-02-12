Soundwave Comic Xpo, Feb. 22 in Grand Center: A new convention celebrating “geek culture” — design, cosplay, anime, comics and more — fills the Sun Theatre, .Zack and High Low • Kevin Salwen, Feb. 25 at Central Reform Congregation: The award-winning journalist and author will discuss his book “The Suspect: An Olympic Bombing, the FBI, the Media, and Richard Jewell, the Man Caught in the Middle” • “The Band’s Visit,” Feb. 25-March 8 at the Fox Theatre: Musical is based on the acclaimed 2007 film about Egyptian musicians who mistakenly arrive in a desert town in southern Israel • Diane Rehm, Feb. 28 at St. Louis County Library: The radio host and bestselling author — whose husband died deliberately by dehydration because of the effects of Parkinson’s disease — will discuss “When My Time Comes,” in which she presents both sides of the right-to-die argument
FAST FORWARD
Teams within conferences rise and fall. Coaches, players and school leaders enjoy the highs and work hard to end the lows. At least that's how it used to be.
Bouwmeester hospitalized but 'alert' after suffering cardiac episode and collapsing on Blues' bench during game
Blues defenseman, 36, was rushed to Orange, Calif., hospital with his father at his side. Medical update from Blues coming at 3:30 p.m.
Jeff Small, charged with methamphetamine possession in 2018, worked at KSDK from 1993 to 2012. He recently finished a court-mandated drug program.
Union Pacific, which has used the property as a corporate retreat, is selling it as part of cost-cutting measures
'The Cardinals are going to live to regret this.' 38 years ago today, they traded Templeton for Ozzie Smith
On Feb. 11, 1982, the Cardinals made the trade that turned future Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie "The Wizard" Smith into a Redbird for most of his career.
Are you following this Mookie Betts mess? You better believe Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is.
Flyers were in the middle of a 'cheer off' with Trinity Catholic High last weekend when the brawl began. Check out the video.
After an offseason of subtractions, the question marks around the Cardinals have multiplied.
BattleHawks' inaugural contest also far out-draws the Blues in weekend St. Louis television viewership.