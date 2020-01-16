Fast forward

“Flanagan’s Wake,” Jan. 24-Feb. 9 at the Playhouse @ Westport Plaza: Jennifer Theby-Quinn, Steve Isom and Patrick Blindauer star in an interactive comedy that puts the fun in funeral — plenty of pints, sing-alongs and stories
JCC Used Book Sale, Feb. 2-6 at Jewish Community Center Staenberg Family Complex: This annual event — featuring titles from all genres, sold cheap — makes it easier to curl up with a good book this winter
“Ghost,” Feb. 2-March 1 at the Grandel: Metro Theater Company presents the rolling world premiere of Idris Goodwin’s award-winning play based on a book by bestselling author Jason Reynolds
62nd Grammy Awards, Feb. 26 on CBS: Alicia Keys — who has 15 Grammys herself — returns as host of the music awards show, which will feature performances by Demi Lovato, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more