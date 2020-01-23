FAST FORWARD

Polar Plunge, Feb. 1 at the Last Hotel: The downtown rooftop pool is usually heated, but not for this inaugural winter dip benefiting Stray Rescue — only brave bathers need apply
Cycle Showcase STL, Feb. 1-2 at the Pageant: More than 50 historically significant, handcrafted motorcycles from museums and private collections across the country will be on display in a family-friendly gallery setting
“TapeScape,” Feb. 3-May 31 at St. Louis Public Library: Move over, duct tape — packing tape is the sticky star of this interactive exhibit on the third floor of Central Library
Cupid’s Undie Run, Feb. 8 at Ballpark Village: Runners are invited to drop trou for a brief jog that aims to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a rare condition that causes tumors to grow on nerves