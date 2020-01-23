FAST FORWARD

Runners take part in the Cupid's Undie Run fundraiser for neurofibromatosis in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The "brief" run of about a mile featured 350 registered runners in various states of undress braving temperatures in the upper 20's. This year's event raised about $55,000 dollars for neurofibromatosis, a genetic tumor disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 births. St. Louis Organizers of the run have raised $281,000 for the cause in the seven years the event has been held. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com