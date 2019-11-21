“Wicked,” Dec. 4-29 at the Fox Theatre: Stephen Schwartz’s Tony-winning musical adapted from Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel explores the backstory and personal lives of the witches of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” • “A Life in the Theater,” Dec. 6-22 at the Gaslight Theater: The St. Louis Actors’ Studio presents David Mamet’s portrait of two actors — one just starting out, the other nearing the end of his career — and their love for the stage • Santa Jam, Dec. 13 at Stifel Theatre: The intimate acoustic evening includes Trea Landon, Abby Anderson, Jon Langston, Tenille Townes, Jordan Davis and Chris Janson, all onstage at the same time • St. Louis Aquarium opens, Dec. 19 at Union Station: The former train station comes back to life with otters to aww at, stingrays to touch and a virtual-reality train ride to begin your fishy adventure