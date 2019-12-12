“Two Trains Running,” Jan. 8-26 at the Edison Theatre: The Black Rep stages August Wilson’s masterpiece portrait of ordinary people in the midst of transformation, part of his Century Cycle of plays
“Nick Jr. Live,” Jan. 11-12 at Stifel Theatre: Young fans can sing and dance along with their pals from “Bubble Guppies,” “Paw Patrol,” “Dora the Explorer,” “Shimmer and Shine” and other Nick Jr. programs at this interactive musical show
“Dress the Part,” Jan. 29-Feb. 15 at the Ready Room: A fresh musical adaptation of the Bard’s “Two Gentlemen of Verona,” presented by Shakespeare Festival St. Louis, stars two actors and a DJ
Jim Gaffigan, Feb. 18, 19 and 21, Stifel Theatre: The actor-comedian’s seventh comedy special, “Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time,” was the first comedy special for Amazon Prime when it became available for streaming in August