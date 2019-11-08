The List, Nov. 17 in the Post-Dispatch: Our annual shopping guide includes more than 250 great gift ideas for everyone on your list — plus a pullout Holiday Arts Guide
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” Nov. 17-Dec. 15 at the Grandel: A holiday classic comes to life onstage when Metro Theater Company presents the story of George Bailey’s spiritual reawakening as a 1940s radio broadcast
“Great Russian Nutcracker,” Nov. 20-21 at the Fox Theatre: There’s no shortage of opportunities to enjoy Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas classic, starting with Moscow Ballet’s production featuring dancers from Russia’s top troupes
The Skivvies: “I Touch My Elf,” Dec. 8 at Blue Strawberry: Undie rockers Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, who have had residencies at venues including 54 Below and Joe’s Pub, perform stripped-down versions of covers and original tunes