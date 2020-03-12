FAST FORWARD

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1,” March 20-22 at Powell Hall: The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performs the movie soundtrack live as the film plays on a big screen overhead
10th annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, April 4 at Fox Theatre: Sixteen entries — individuals and groups representing high schools across the area — will take the stage in a contest for more than $45,000 in scholarships, prizes and performance opportunities
"Beyond the Ballot: St. Louis and Suffrage," April 4-Aug. 1 at Missouri History Museum: A new exhibit celebrates the 200th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote
"Cats," April 7-19 at the Fox Theatre: Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical about a magical night of feline rebirth gets new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler ("Hamilton")