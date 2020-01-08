FAST FORWARD
FAST FORWARD

Derek Fordjour

"Five Down Wide" (2019) by Derek Fordjour. Acrylic, charcoal, oil pastel and foil on newspaper mounted on canvas. 

Courtesy of Night Gallery, Los Angeles

MLK Community Celebration, Jan. 18-20 at Missouri History Museum: Children can celebrate the life of the civil rights leader, create peace-inspired art and learn how to make a difference in the community • "Heaven and Earth," Jan. 18-Feb. 20 at Art St. Louis: Original pieces by 59 regional artists will be on view in a juried exhibition of work inspired by "heaven, earth, heavenly bodies, visions, the skies, limbo, paradise, purgatory, hell and more" • Spring exhibitions, Jan. 17-April 19 at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis: CAM opens its spring season with photography by Liz Johnson Artur, the first solo museum exhibition by Derek Fordjour and a video by Marina Zurkow • Monster Jam, Jan. 18-19 at the Dome at America's Center: Drivers maneuver 12,000-pound trucks at speeds up to 70 mph on a dirt course

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

