FAST FORWARD

MLK Community Celebration, Jan. 18-20 at Missouri History Museum: Children can celebrate the life of the civil rights leader, create peace-inspired art and learn how to make a difference in the community • "Heaven and Earth," Jan. 18-Feb. 20 at Art St. Louis: Original pieces by 59 regional artists will be on view in a juried exhibition of work inspired by "heaven, earth, heavenly bodies, visions, the skies, limbo, paradise, purgatory, hell and more" • Spring exhibitions, Jan. 17-April 19 at Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis: CAM opens its spring season with photography by Liz Johnson Artur, the first solo museum exhibition by Derek Fordjour and a video by Marina Zurkow • Monster Jam, Jan. 18-19 at the Dome at America's Center: Drivers maneuver 12,000-pound trucks at speeds up to 70 mph on a dirt course
Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter