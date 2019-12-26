Fast forward

“Wildfire,” Jan. 24-Feb. 9 at the Marcelle: Upstream Theater presents the English-language premiere of David Paquet’s absurd comedy about a family haunted by childhood trauma • “Jersey Boys,” Jan. 30-Feb. 2 at the Fox Theatre: The Broadway hit tells the behind-the-music story about how four guys singing under a streetlight became a worldwide sensation • Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour, Jan. 25 in Maplewood: Indulge in sugary samples from 15 downtown establishments on a self-guided tour • Brett Young, Feb. 7 at Stifel Theatre: The country singer, whose latest album is “Ticket to LA,” brings his “Chapters Tour” to town with Matt Ferranti
