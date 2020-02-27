FAST FORWARD

Zac Brown Band, March 12 at Enterprise Center: The group, which is considered country but has proven itself adept at stretching the genre to accommodate its sound, visits with guests Amos Lee and Poo Bear
“The Bachelor Live on Stage,” March 13 at the Fox Theatre: Ben Higgins, who appeared on both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” hosts a live show featuring a selection of local singles and an audience-participation rose ceremony
St. Patrick’s Day parades, March 14 in Belleville, Cottleville, Pacific and downtown: Marching bands, dancing groups, Irish clans and lots of green will flood the streets on the Saturday before St. Paddy’s Day
Billie Eilish, March 28 at Enterprise Center: The newcomer who swept the big awards at the 2020 Grammys — best new artist, album, and record and song of the year — brings her world tour to town for a sold-out show