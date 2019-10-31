“The Pirates of Penzance,” Nov. 8 and Nov. 10 at Skip Viragh Center for the Arts: Winter Opera St. Louis launches its 13th season with Gilbert & Sullivan’s paradoxical, tuneful and very funny Savoy Opera • “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Wrecking Ball Show,” Nov. 12 at the Touhill Performing Arts Center: Bestselling author and cartoonist Jeff Kinney brings an interactive show to town to celebrate the release of the “Wimpy Kid” series’ 14th book • “Stomp,” Nov. 15-17 at the Fox Theatre: An eight-member troupe uses unconventional percussion instruments — brooms, garbage cans, hubcaps — to fill the stage with rhythm and music in this noisy dance sensation • “Cirque Dreams: Holidaze,” Nov. 29-30 at the Fox Theatre: A reimagined version of the touring Christmas spectacle features astonishing circus acts, vocalists, dancers and lots of glittery seasonal scenes