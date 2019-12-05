Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 26 at Enterprise Center: It wouldn’t be the holiday season without a visit from TSO, which returns for two performances of its new Christmas production
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical,” Jan. 15-26 at the Fox Theatre: “Bad Girls,” “Hot Stuff,” “On the Radio” and “She Works Hard for the Money” are just a few of the hits featured in this jukebox musical that ran on Broadway in 2018
George Lopez, Feb. 8 at Stifel Theatre: The actor-comedian, recently seen in “El Chicano” on the big screen, starred in and produced “Lopez,” which ran for six seasons on ABC
Jill Scott, Feb. 9 at the Fox Theatre: St. Louis is the second stop, after Kansas City, on the singer-songwriter’s “Who Is Jill Scott? Words and Sounds Vol. 1 20th Anniversary” tour