FAST FORWARD

Dogtown draws thousands to St. Patrick's Day Parade

Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputy Brent Nanney throws beads to the crowd on Sunday, March 17, 2019, during the Dogtown St. Patrick's Day Parade in St. Louis. Nanney said that St. Patrick's Day is his favorite day of the year. 

Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 17, Dogtown: Of the 100 or so floats that roll through the neighborhood in this celebration of Irish heritage, about 90 of them are for family clans • Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival, March 20-21, Schlafly Tap Room: More than 80,000 oysters from the East and West coasts and more than 15 stouts on tap converge for this annual celebration of the classic pairing • "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic," March 27-29, Stifel Theatre: Children and their families can travel along with Elmo, Abby and magician extraordinaire Justin on a journey to learn about the power of perseverance • St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, March 30, Loretto-Hilton Center: A critically acclaimed Neil Simon comedy, a hit musical focusing on footwear and a Broadway classic about a man who dreams the impossible dream lead the shows in the running for the eighth annual awards

 

 

