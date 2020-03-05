FAST FORWARD

Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade, March 17, Dogtown: Of the 100 or so floats that roll through the neighborhood in this celebration of Irish heritage, about 90 of them are for family clans • Schlafly Stout & Oyster Festival, March 20-21, Schlafly Tap Room: More than 80,000 oysters from the East and West coasts and more than 15 stouts on tap converge for this annual celebration of the classic pairing • "Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic," March 27-29, Stifel Theatre: Children and their families can travel along with Elmo, Abby and magician extraordinaire Justin on a journey to learn about the power of perseverance • St. Louis Theater Circle Awards, March 30, Loretto-Hilton Center: A critically acclaimed Neil Simon comedy, a hit musical focusing on footwear and a Broadway classic about a man who dreams the impossible dream lead the shows in the running for the eighth annual awards