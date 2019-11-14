“The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Nov. 26 at the Fox Theatre: Tchaikovsky’s timeless Christmas classic gets a contemporary spin, with dancers, a DJ and an appearance by hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow
St. Louis Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 28 downtown: The annual holiday parade features more than 130 entries, including floats, giant helium-filled balloons, marching bands from across the region and a special appearance by Santa Claus
Polar Express Train Ride, Nov. 29-Dec. 30 at Union Station: Dress the family in matching jammies for a ride from downtown to the “North Pole,” where Santa and his elves will board the train for a visit
“Fully Committed,” Dec. 5-22 at New Jewish Theatre: One actor, Will Bonfiglio, portrays 40 characters in this comedy about a struggling actor taking reservations at a trendy restaurant