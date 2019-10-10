“Mary Poppins,” Oct. 18-27 at the Touhill: You’ll believe a nanny can fly when you see Variety’s production, which includes professional actors and a cast of differently-abled children, under the direction of Tony nominee Lara Teeter
“The Lifespan of a Fact,” Oct. 18-Nov. 10 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis: Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale and Cherry Jones starred in the recent Broadway production of this adaptation of an acclaimed book that questions the truth behind a magazine essay
Pete Souza, Oct. 23 at the Grandel: You’ll need sunglasses for this author event, featuring the former White House photographer whose latest book, “Shade,” is a portrait in presidential contrasts
“The Price Is Right Live,” Oct. 24 at Family Arena: You could get a chance to come on down, play Plinko, spin the big wheel and bid on a showcase when a touring version of the popular game show comes to town