Fast forward

“Da Vinci: The Exhibition,” Jan. 11-April 19 at St. Louis Science Center: Leonardo da Vinci’s two-dimensional drawings come to life with an exhibition of 60 life-size replicas of his inventions and 20 replicas of his art
Loop Ice Carnival, Jan. 18-19 in the Delmar Loop: Bundle up for a weekend of carnival rides, frozen turkey bowling, ice sculpting and other chilly activities throughout the neighborhood
“Tiki in the Tropics,” Jan. 18 at Missouri Botanical Garden: Beat those winter blahs with tiki drinks, hula dancing, South Seas-inspired sounds, limbo and more tropical fun inside the garden’s Climatron
“Curious George: Let’s Get Curious!,” Jan. 18-April 19 at the Magic House: A new exhibition centered on the curious little monkey and his friend, the Man With the Yellow Hat, helps young people learn about math, science and engineering through hands-on play