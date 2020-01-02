Fast forward

Orchid Show, Feb. 1-March 22 at Missouri Botanical Garden: Step into a tropical landscape at this once-a-year opportunity to see a rotating display of hundreds of vibrant orchids from the garden's expansive collection
The Lumineers, Feb. 5 at Enterprise Center: The band is touring with its latest album, "III," which explores the effects that drug and alcohol addiction can have on a family
"An American in Paris," Feb. 12 at Stifel Theatre: Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this production includes Gershwin songs such as "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me" and "Stairway to Paradise"
Nikki Glaser, Feb. 22 at the Pageant: Last year, the 2002 Kirkwood High School graduate roasted Alec Baldwin on Comedy Central and starred in a comedy special, "Bangin'," on Netflix