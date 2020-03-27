Father-daughter talk

BO: It’s clearly fall as Haley and Billy Sr. take a wagon ride. The leaves on the trees are changing, and both of them are bundled up, commenting on how cold it is. Billy Sr. is driving a Kräftig wagon, wearing a Kräftig-branded camo hat and Kräftig baseball cap.

I hope they were able to repaint that wagon. This is your once-per-episode reminder that the beer brand splashed on nearly every surface is no longer in business.

GH: We are eight episodes in, and no one has said Kräftig out loud or explained to viewers what Kräftig is. It has been established that Billy Sr.’s family once owned Anheuser-Busch and that he is (or was) planning to build a new brewery, but the omnipresent Kräftig is never explained. Oh well — ancient history.

BO: They stop the ride abruptly to “give the horses a rest.” Also so they can dismount and have a Serious Conversation. Billy asks Haley how life in LA is going. It’s weird starting over, she says, but it’s where she feels she needs to be. “It’s hard being back here because everything reminds me of Clark,” she says.

She’s still disappointed and confused because of the open-ended way they left their relationship.

GH: I’m glad Haley is back, but I wish she had been around for that absurd kitchen meeting in Episode 7. I think she would’ve shut down some of the nonsense.

BO: Billy tells Haley that his love for Christi was all that mattered when he married her. “Unfortunately, from what I see of Clark, I’m not sure if he’s there yet.”