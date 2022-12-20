Faust, Sr. JoAnn (Sr. Marquette), C.PP.S..

Sunday, December 18, 2022, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved daughter of the late James and Alvina Faust. Survived by her sisters, Kay (James) Phillips, Karen (William) Modrosic, and Gail (Gene) Tinsley; brothers, James (Ann) Faust, Alan (Karen) Faust, and Wayne (Michelle) Faust, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. and a Prayer Service of Thanksgiving at 1:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Masks required and Funeral live-streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.