FAVORING FLAHERTY

QUESTION: Flaherty's much-discussed view of the current baseball model for young players suggests it might be hard to sign him to a long-term deal. Should the Cardinals, knowing that might be the case, shop him in trades as they pursue offense?
BENFRED: Flaherty has explained in the past how he views the Cardinals' decision to renew him because he disagrees with the system in place for assigning his contract, but he has never said he's determined to go through free agency, or unwilling to sign a long-term deal if he's offered one. It's fair to wonder how that will play out, but he hasn't said if he will or won't. And it's a lot easier to sound cold on the idea until the money is real, in front of you, a handshake away. He's one in a group of young players that have realized the system works against them — because it does.
Baseball is leaning more and more on younger talent, but the current CBA does not pay young talent accordingly. It's going to be one of the big topics in the upcoming CBA negotiations.
The Cardinals could trade Flaherty, and he would be one of their most appealing tradable players, considering his upside and what he did last season and against the Padres in his playoff start this season. I'm not sure how a team built around strong pitching would justify that being a wise move considering his bright future and also the recent injuries to Miles Mikolas and Dakota Hudson.
The Cardinals have a lot of pitchers, but you're making a mistake if you think they have a lot of pitchers as talented as Flaherty. If trading him brings Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, sign me up. If it's for just any decent bat, no thanks.
