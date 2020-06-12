Favorite album turning 20 in 2020
Nelly at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

Nelly performs at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater on Sept. 6, 2019.

‘Country Grammar’ by Nelly

2000 was a great year for new music, and the albums that dropped then are turning 20 this year. The titles include “Music” (Madonna), “Kid A” (Radiohead), “The Marshall Mathers LP” (Eminem), “Two Against Nature” (Steely Dan), “Mama’s Gun” (Erykah Badu), “Stankonia” (Outkast) and “No Strings Attached” (’N Sync). Everyone has a favorite, but when it comes to albums that helped shine a spotlight on St. Louis hip-hop, there’s nothing like “Country Grammar” by Nelly (Cornell Haynes Jr.), which has sold more than 10 million copies. Singles include “Country Grammar,” “E.I.,” “Ride Wit Me” and “Batter Up.” KCJ

