Favorite art exhibition that closed prematurely
0 comments

Favorite art exhibition that closed prematurely

  • 0
“Summer, The Gleaners” by Jean-François Millet

“Summer, The Gleaners” (1853) by Jean-François Millet 

‘Millet and Modern Art’ at St. Louis Art Museum

Where 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org

Many art museumgoers probably had only a vague idea of who Jean-Francois Millet was. But the St. Louis Art Museum’s curator, Simon Kelly, had been planning for a decade to delve into the modern influences of this French painter, who depicted peasants doing ordinary, back-breaking things like field work. It was radical. “Millet and Modern Art” managed to bring in paintings that had never before visited St. Louis. Masterpieces like van Gogh’s “Starry Night Over the Rhône” went into shutdown when the coronavirus hit, but visitors will get a chance to see them when the museum reopens Tuesday. JH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports