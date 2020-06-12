Favorite art exhibition that closed prematurely

Where 1 Fine Arts Drive, Forest Park • More info 314-721-0072; slam.org
Many art museumgoers probably had only a vague idea of who Jean-Francois Millet was. But the St. Louis Art Museum’s curator, Simon Kelly, had been planning for a decade to delve into the modern influences of this French painter, who depicted peasants doing ordinary, back-breaking things like field work. It was radical. “Millet and Modern Art” managed to bring in paintings that had never before visited St. Louis. Masterpieces like van Gogh’s “Starry Night Over the Rhône” went into shutdown when the coronavirus hit, but visitors will get a chance to see them when the museum reopens Tuesday. JH