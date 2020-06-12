Favorite blast from the past
May’s Place

Where 4180 Manchester Avenue • More info 314-659-8745; maysplacestl.com

Everything old is new again — especially with fashion. For a local alternative to the second-hand clothing apps, we love to get our thrifting fix at May’s Place. The family-owned business is temporarily closed, but its wonderfully curated selection of vintage clothing is available online. Whether you’re in the market for a one-of-a-kind wardrobe staple or want to show your kiddos what used to be “hip” back in the day, this is your shop. Style and sustainability — it’s a win-win. ED

