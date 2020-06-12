Favorite bookstore with a purpose
Arthurin Harris looks at a book with her nephew Lafrance Johnson on Feb. 22, 2019, at the grand opening of EyeSeeMe at 6951 Olive Boulevard. 

EyeSeeMe African American Children’s Bookstore

Where 6951 Olive Boulevard, University City • More info 314-349-1122; eyeseeme.com

Pamela and Jeffrey Blair opened EyeSeeMe five years ago to address a lack of diversity in what their children were reading at school. They filled their shelves with board books featuring black and brown faces, biographies of famous African Americans beyond Martin Luther King and Rosa Parks, and popular titles such as “A Is for Activist” and “Hair Love.” During non-pandemic times, they host book clubs and community events in their University City shop and hold book fairs at local schools. EyeSeeMe also carries adult books on how to talk about race and raise anti-racist children. CS

