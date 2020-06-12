Favorite chicken salad
Post-Dispatch food writer Daniel Neman's chicken salad (left) and Straub's version

Chicken salad is one of those things that anyone can make at home. Literally anyone. But why bother when the folks at Straub’s turn out a rich, creamy and unusually flavorful version that tops any domestic home-kitchen effort? And they must use a secret ingredient or ingredients, or maybe it is just a secret technique, that makes their chicken salad so defiantly unreproducible at home. We find that it is helpful to buy more than you think you are going to need, because we always end up eating more than we think we are going to want. DN

