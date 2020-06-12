Favorite director who’s making us proud on the big screen

Kasi Lemmons
Harriet Tubman, the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, had never been the subject of a movie — until Kasi Lemmons wrote and directed one about her. Lemmons, a native of St. Louis who lived here until she was 8, jumped at the chance to tell Tubman’s story with “Harriet.” Lemmons turned to directing after working as an actress. Her highly praised debut, “Eve’s Bayou,” was followed by such films as “The Caveman’s Valentine” and the holiday film “Black Nativity,” which was based on a play by Langston Hughes. She also produced and directed the recent Netflix miniseries “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” about America’s first self-made female millionaire, who lived and built her empire in St. Louis. Next up for Lemmons: an adaptation of Maaza Mengiste’s bestselling novel “The Shadow King.” DN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!