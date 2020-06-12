Favorite director who’s making us proud on the big screen
0 comments

Favorite director who’s making us proud on the big screen

  • 0
HARRIET

Director Kasi Lemmons on the set of “Harriet"

Kasi Lemmons

Harriet Tubman, the most famous conductor on the Underground Railroad, had never been the subject of a movie — until Kasi Lemmons wrote and directed one about her. Lemmons, a native of St. Louis who lived here until she was 8, jumped at the chance to tell Tubman’s story with “Harriet.” Lemmons turned to directing after working as an actress. Her highly praised debut, “Eve’s Bayou,” was followed by such films as “The Caveman’s Valentine” and the holiday film “Black Nativity,” which was based on a play by Langston Hughes. She also produced and directed the recent Netflix miniseries “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” about America’s first self-made female millionaire, who lived and built her empire in St. Louis. Next up for Lemmons: an adaptation of Maaza Mengiste’s bestselling novel “The Shadow King.” DN

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports