Favorite drive-by birthday parade

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Photo by Rachel Ellis, Post-Dispatcch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Courtesy of Forest Park Forever
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
A parade of more than 40 vehicles surprised Francis A. “Bud” Jones on his 99th birthday. Jones, a World War II combat veteran, dodged death at least twice in his life. The first time was when his aircraft was struck by enemy fire during the war. Jones managed to land the plane safely despite oil covering the windshield and a hole in the left wing. Later, as a member of the Missouri Highway Patrol, he was pursuing a suspect who shot at him during a car chase. A bullet went straight through Jones’ windshield and ricocheted off his gun holster strap. The Missouri Highway Patrol led the May 12 caravan celebrating Jones’ birthday. AS
