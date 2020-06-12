Favorite family response to the coronavirus

The Vo family
The Vo family of doctors includes Mimi Vo, her father, Thanh Vo, and her sister, Mai Vo. Dr. Mimi Vo began speaking out about the shortage of PPE for health care workers and COVID-19 tests early in the pandemic. Her story about struggling for weeks to get tested herself while treating patients with coronavirus symptoms helped draw attention to the critical shortages. Although she made her father step back from their family practice due to his age and risk factors, she continued seeing patients remotely and collected PPE to share with other health care workers. Her sister, who is also married to a physician, personally made and distributed masks to health care workers. This family stepped up, spoke out and served countless patients despite difficult circumstances. AS
