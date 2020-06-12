Favorite local-interest publisher
Favorite local-interest publisher

Reedy Press

More info reedypress.com

For those who love reading about St. Louis’ past and present, Reedy Press provides guidebooks to secret places, history and nostalgia, and favorite teams. It has been reprinting and updating titles since a warehouse fire in 2017 destroyed some 200,000 books, and now has available everything from “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline” to “Growing Up St. Louis.” JH

