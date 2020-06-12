Favorite local-interest publisher

Justin Willman in "Magic for Humans"
At the Skyview Drive-In on May 8, 2020, in Belleville, moviegoers are parked with enough space to allow for social distancing.
Arthurin Harris looks at a book with her nephew Lafrance Johnson on Feb. 22, 2019, at the grand opening of EyeSeeMe at 6951 Olive Boulevard.
Louise and Gussie at Ices Plain & Fancy in "The Busch Family Brewed"
From left: actors Henry Hunter Hall and Aria Brooks, director Kasi Lemmons, actor Cynthia Erivo and camera operator Daniele Massaccesi on the set of "Harriet"
Director Kasi Lemmons on the set of “Harriet"
Left Bank Books in the Central West End
Reedy Press
More info reedypress.com
For those who love reading about St. Louis’ past and present, Reedy Press provides guidebooks to secret places, history and nostalgia, and favorite teams. It has been reprinting and updating titles since a warehouse fire in 2017 destroyed some 200,000 books, and now has available everything from “Missouri: An Illustrated Timeline” to “Growing Up St. Louis.” JH
