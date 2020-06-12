Favorite movie filmed in St. Louis but not actually set in St. Louis

‘The Ghost Who Walks’
St. Louisan Cody Stokes had made a low-budget independent movie, which he was trying unsuccessfully to get entered into film festivals across the country. He also couldn’t secure a theatrical release, because the film starred unknown actors, was shot in the middle of the country and was headed by a director — Stokes — making his feature film directorial debut. “We got stuck in this no-man’s land, which at the time could seem discouraging, but I always knew it would end up somewhere like Netflix,” Stokes says. Netflix is exactly where it ended up, at one point ranking among the streaming site’s top 10 most-watched movies. Filmed in St. Louis, “The Ghost Who Walks” is about a man who is released from prison after providing evidence about his former boss, who now wants him killed. Locals will recognize most of the filming locations and even a few faces, including Linda Kennedy, a mainstay of local stages who died in 2019. There are no shots of the Arch or Busch Stadium or any other iconic locations. “I wanted it to feel broad enough that you can feel it happened somewhere near you,” Stokes says. “(St. Louis) loaned itself, like a good actor, to being part of your imagination.” DN
