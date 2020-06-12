Favorite music festival with potential for St. Louis
Favorite music festival with potential for St. Louis

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

For the second year, St. Louis-based Synergy Productions co-produced the Super Bowl Music Fest with a lineup that featured DJ Khaled, Meek Mill, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Guns N’ Roses, Snoop Dogg, Maroon 5 and Dan + Shay. The three-night festival is considered the official anchor entertainment event for the Super Bowl; the 2020 fest preceded the Super Bowl LIV matchup of the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Miami. The 2019 festival featured Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Post Malone, Aerosmith, Ludacris, Migos, Lil Yachty, 21 Savage and Ciara in Atlanta. We can’t help but wonder what it would look like if Synergy mounted its own new festival right here in St. Louis. KCJ

