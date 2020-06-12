Favorite new St. Louis voice

Joanna Serenko
Like Kennedy Holmes before her, Joanna Serenko of Kirkwood made a big impression on Season 18 of “The Voice,” which ended in May. Serenko joined the show after building a name for herself around St. Louis. During the show’s Blind Auditions, coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas all spun their chairs around in approval of her performance. Serenko bounced from team to team during the show’s various rounds. She ultimately was eliminated during the semifinals, during which she performed remotely from her family’s home. After seeing her survive the ups and downs of “The Voice,” tackling songs that sometimes were not in her wheelhouse from artists such as Billie Eilish, we can’t wait to see what Serenko’s encore has in store. KCJ
