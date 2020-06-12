Favorite park pastime resurgence
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The picnic

Before the world shut down, I pretty much only saw other walkers, joggers and bicyclists on my walks through Tower Grove Park. But now, my visits and drive-bys include a once-rare sighting: picnickers. They’re lounging on blankets, sitting in circles in fold-out chairs and maybe gathering around a small table they brought. These are informal gatherings — no pavilion reservation needed. People have turned to parks as a safer dining and socialization option, complete with rustling leaves, cool breezes and curious squirrels. As we gradually reopen our homes and restaurants, I hope we don’t forget the grass may be a little bit greener in a neighborhood park. VSH

