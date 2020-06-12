Favorite park pastime resurgence

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
Before the world shut down, I pretty much only saw other walkers, joggers and bicyclists on my walks through Tower Grove Park. But now, my visits and drive-bys include a once-rare sighting: picnickers. They’re lounging on blankets, sitting in circles in fold-out chairs and maybe gathering around a small table they brought. These are informal gatherings — no pavilion reservation needed. People have turned to parks as a safer dining and socialization option, complete with rustling leaves, cool breezes and curious squirrels. As we gradually reopen our homes and restaurants, I hope we don’t forget the grass may be a little bit greener in a neighborhood park. VSH
