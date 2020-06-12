Favorite place in town to drink a can of Stag beer
Hi-Pointe Theatre

Where 1005 McCausland Avenue • More info 314-995-6273; hipointetheatre.com

Perhaps it is the juxtaposition of the classy and the déclassé. Perhaps it is just the fact that, to our knowledge, you can’t get Stag at any other theater in the area (including, curiously, the Hi-Pointe Backlot). But there is just something irresistible about drinking a Stag and eating popcorn in the oldest movie theater in town — and the only one that is still a single screen. The Hi-Pointe is big, and it is comfortable, but it isn’t a movie palace. And that’s a good thing, because drinking a Stag in a movie palace would be kind of weird. DN

Sports