Favorite place to upcycle all that stuff you Marie Kondo’d out of your home

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Courtesy of Forest Park Forever
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Submitted photo
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
Not sure what to do with the piles of old T-shirts you cleaned out of the bureau to relieve your stay-at-home boredom? Perennial has lots of ideas for you. The nonprofit dedicated to sustainable and creative crafting has temporarily closed its Marine Villa workshop but is teaching online classes such as candlemaking, embroidery and even make-your-own rain barrel. You can use tools and upcycled items from your home or pick up a kit of equipment at the shop, where no scrap of fabric, old jelly jar or discarded book doesn’t get a chance at a second life. Perennial plans to reopen its doors for in-person classes, community workshops and clothing swaps in late summer. CS
