Favorite place to upcycle all that stuff you Marie Kondo’d out of your home

Online art classes help keep community connected during coronavirus

Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.

Perennial Community Workshop

Where 3762 South Broadway • More info 314-832-2288; perennialstl.org

Not sure what to do with the piles of old T-shirts you cleaned out of the bureau to relieve your stay-at-home boredom? Perennial has lots of ideas for you. The nonprofit dedicated to sustainable and creative crafting has temporarily closed its Marine Villa workshop but is teaching online classes such as candlemaking, embroidery and even make-your-own rain barrel. You can use tools and upcycled items from your home or pick up a kit of equipment at the shop, where no scrap of fabric, old jelly jar or discarded book doesn’t get a chance at a second life. Perennial plans to reopen its doors for in-person classes, community workshops and clothing swaps in late summer. CS

