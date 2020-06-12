Favorite pretzel, even if it’s heresy to say it

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Union Loafers
Where 1629 Tower Grove Avenue • More info 314-833-6111; unionloafers.com
Sorry, Gus’ Pretzels. We love you, and you’ve been around for 100 years, but there’s a new pretzel king in town. The big and beefy pretzels at Union Loafers have just the right tang, just the right chew and just the right crust-to-crumb proportion. It’s pretzel perfection, and if that isn’t enough, they also come with a powerfully flavorful serving of mustard that, though you might not think it possible, makes the pretzels taste even better. Maybe the part of the pretzel that is twisted is a little scrawny, but with pretzels this good, who cares? DN
