Favorite quarantined father-son act

Justin and Jackson Willman
Magician-comedian Justin Willman has his hands full — that is, when he’s not making things disappear from them. During the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis native (Ladue Horton Watkins High School, class of 1998) has been busy promoting the third season of his Netflix series, “Magic for Humans.” He has also been entertaining fans on social media with a series of short videos titled “Quarantined Magic Lessons,” which co-star his 1½-year-old son, Jackson, who unwittingly and humorously spoils his father’s tricks. “He’s at an age where everything is magic to him — he’s a funny straight man,” Willman says. “I’ve discovered he has a pretty amazing comic timing, busting me on my tricks. People are finding it very funny. I found its comedic angle truly by accident. … I’m looking forward to showing it to him when he’s older. He’ll probably roll his eyes at me.” It’s the definition of cute. KCJ
