Favorite reopening museum exhibition

Jordan Moore (left) and Garrett Young in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's 2020 production of "Dress the Part" at the Ready Room
From left: Angela Bubash, Jan Meyer and Donna M. Parrone in Stray Dog Theatre's production of "Three Tall Women"
Workers prepare to plant a new tree on the Muny stage Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mary Engelbreit in her studio on Jan. 23, 2020, in the Central West End
Julia Bullock and Davóne Tines in the world premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons' "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" in 2019 at Opera Theatre of St. Louis
The High Low, a literary arts center created by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, includes a cafe, library, gallery and event space, and offices for literary groups.
Stéphane Denève wears a Cardinals jersey at his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in September 2019 at the annual free concert in Forest Park.
“Summer, The Gleaners” (1853) by Jean-François Millet
A visitor at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum cranes his neck to view "Bombs" by Chinese dissident artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Nov. 17, 2019.
Photo by Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
‘Ai Weiwei: Bare Life’ at Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum Where Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive • More info 314-935-4523; kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu
Bringing Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei to town after a renovation and expansion of the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum was an exciting event for many museumgoers. The exhibition showed a range of iconic and new work, including a bicycle sculpture, wallpaper, videos, porcelain and Legos. By the final days of the show in early January, lines of visitors waited to get into the galleries.

