Favorite show of support for artists during the pandemic

Jordan Moore (left) and Garrett Young in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's 2020 production of "Dress the Part" at the Ready Room
From left: Angela Bubash, Jan Meyer and Donna M. Parrone in Stray Dog Theatre's production of "Three Tall Women"
Workers prepare to plant a new tree on the Muny stage Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mary Engelbreit in her studio on Jan. 23, 2020, in the Central West End
Julia Bullock and Davóne Tines in the world premiere of Terence Blanchard and Kasi Lemmons' "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" in 2019 at Opera Theatre of St. Louis
The High Low, a literary arts center created by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation, includes a cafe, library, gallery and event space, and offices for literary groups.
Stéphane Denève wears a Cardinals jersey at his first concert as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra in September 2019 at the annual free concert in Forest Park.
“Summer, The Gleaners” (1853) by Jean-François Millet
A visitor at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum cranes his neck to view "Bombs" by Chinese dissident artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Nov. 17, 2019.
Arts United STL
When Opera Theatre of St. Louis’ full festival season was canceled, general director Andrew Jorgensen first got his board, donors and patrons to make sure that all the company’s contracted seasonal employees, from costumers to singers, got at least 50% of their promised payment. Then he and his director of development, Linda Schulte, decided to help others. With the help of Mont Levy at the Regional Arts Commission and Tom Ridgely of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival, they organized the Arts United STL benefit. The May 31 livestream was a showcase of talent from across the local arts community and raised about $350,000 for the RAC Artist Relief Fund. SBM
