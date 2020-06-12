Favorite showcase of St. Louis places we couldn’t actually visit

‘The Busch Family Brewed’
MTV debuted its reality series centered on the goings-on of St. Louis’ William K. Busch family in early March, just as the coronavirus pandemic began to affect everyday life. The series was filmed a while ago, and each episode featured various Busches going out to eat or going out for cocktails or going out to shop for birthday cakes. Meanwhile, in real life, viewers were mostly quarantined at home, longing for the days of going out. The show also prominently featured some restaurants that had closed well before the pandemic (Hugo’s Pizzeria, Scape), which made us miss them all over again. While “The Busch Family Brewed” was what it was, we loved seeing all those beautiful shots of our city showcased on national TV. GH
