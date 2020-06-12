Favorite social media livestream
Favorite social media livestream

St. Louis Aquarium preps for grand opening

A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.

‘Quaranstreams’ by St. Louis Aquarium

Where 201 South 18th Street • More info 314-923-3900; stlouisaquarium.com

Livestreams emerged during the pandemic shutdown to give us a peek at the St. Louis Zoo’s penguins and a view from the top of the Gateway Arch. But our favorite has been the St. Louis Aquarium “Quaranstream” series. The attraction, which debuted Dec. 25 at Union Station, uses Facebook Live to take viewers behind the scenes with intimate videos — animal feedings, Q&A sessions with staff members and peeks at what some of our favorite aquarium inhabitants are up to. ED

