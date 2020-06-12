Favorite St. Louis artist who speaks her mind

Mary Engelbreit is best known for art described as cute, precious, whimsical or sassy. But this St. Louis artist, who created a licensing empire with more than 13,000 pieces of usable art including calendars, books, tea sets, ribbons and fabrics, isn’t afraid to speak her mind on politics, current events and race relations. It’s something you don’t usually see in mainstream commercial art industries — especially not ones based in St. Louis and catering to middle-aged women. Her Instagram account, @MaryEngelbreit, highlights her art, her adorable granddaughter and biting political commentary. Her artwork changed forever the day a police officer fatally shot black teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson. Her progressive opinions may have alienated some customers, but her outspokenness has also earned her a legion of new fans who may not have been familiar with her work. AS