Favorite St. Louis snack food

Pastry chef Tai Davis of Alchemy carries a cake to the display table for a raffle June 7 at a Bakers for Black Lives bake sale.
St. Louis Style Hyaaah! Dog from Steve's Hot Dogs
The 170-foot-tall Brooks Catsup Bottle Water Tower stands near the site of a former Brooks Catsup factory in Collinsville.
World's Fair Donuts owner Jason Brockman preps boxes Jan. 15, 2020, in front of a mural of the shop's former owner, Peggy Clanton.
BiBim Bop at Sides of Seoul
Coppa pizza at Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Indo chef-owner Nick Bognar finishes a dish at the restaurant's sushi counter during a September 2019 dinner service. Photo by Ian Froeb, ifroeb@post-dispatch.com
Long before the pandemic, Cha Cha Chow was one of three food trucks parked near Euclid and Forest Park avenues in 2011.
Triple chocolate gooey butter cake from Park Avenue Coffee
Customers fill the small lobby Jan. 15, 2020, at World's Fair Donuts on its first day under new ownership.
Crunchy Nuggets Red Hot Riplets
If Crunchy Cheetos and Red Hot Riplets fell in love and had a baby, the result would be these insanely delicious, highly addictive snacks. The puffy, easily crunched texture is an even better medium for that familiar hot-sweet Red Hot Riplet spice than the St. Louis company’s iconic potato chips. You can eat them by the handful if you can stand the heat; the spice level will build in your mouth, but it is oh so good. DN
