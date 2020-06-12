Favorite Sunday jazz brunch

The Dark Room
Where 3610 Grandel Square • More info 314-776-9550; thedarkroomstl.com
If you like jazz with your coffee on a Sunday morning, this place is hard to beat. And it’s even better if you’re at the Grandel to catch a matinee and want to kill two of those proverbial birds with one stone. Just get to the Dark Room early enough to ensure a relaxed meal, and let the music wash over you. Chances are it’ll be the kind of jazz that makes you feel extremely lucky that you have ears. CW
