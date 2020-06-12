Favorite way to show love for St. Louis

Visitors at St. Louis Aquarium begin with a virtual train ride on Dec. 25, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
Tara Morton shows students a finished mosaic during a virtual workshop she hosted May 2, 2020, at the Perennial Community Workshop.
Photo by Rachel Ellis, Post-Dispatcch
Stephen Painter crosses Market Street downtown on March 31, 2020. St. Louis has placed message boards around downtown and in parks to remind people to maintain social distance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Riders test the Grafton SkyTour aerial lift during its grand opening Nov. 15, 2019.
Post-Dispatch
A rendering of one of eight activity areas planned for the 17-acre Nature Playscape in Forest Park
Courtesy of Forest Park Forever
Alex Usry rests her head on the lap of her husband, Connor Usry, in 2017 at the Whitaker Music Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden.
Post-Dispatch
Rani, one of the Asian elephants at the St. Louis Zoo, is pregnant and due in summer 2020.
Photo by Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, St. Louis Zoo
A North American river otter swims in its habitat at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The aquarium is home to three sibling otters: Thatcher, Sawyer and Finn.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
Morning light washes over daffodil blooms March 30, 2020, at Tower Grove Park.
Photo by David Carson, Post-Dispatch
From left: Autumn Blakenship, Dr. Thanh Vo, Dr. Mimi Vo and BaoHan Vo. Mimi Vo joined her father's practice, Vo Medical Clinic, in St. Louis about 10 years ago.
Bud Jones watches a parade through his Wildwood neighborhood on May 11, 2020, in his honor.
Submitted photo
Ted and Bette Pappas in the living room of their Frank Lloyd Wright house off Mason Ridge Road in 1985.
Where 3159 Cherokee Street • More info 314-898-0001; stl-style.com
Wearing a face mask says you care about the health of your fellow citizens. Wearing a St. Louis-themed face mask says you care about the health of your fellow citizens and you love this city. STL-Style makes it easy to do both with its St. Louis flag mask. Since the pandemic hit, Randy and Jeff Vines, the brothers behind the custom design shop on Cherokee Street, have churned out tens of thousands of the red masks featuring the symbolic confluence of rivers and the blue fleur de lis. Of course, you can still visit STL-Style (online, for now) to celebrate your favorite neighborhood with T-shirts and totes featuring Benton Park West, Carondelet and Dutchtown, among others. But tie a mask on first! CS
These masks featuring the St. Louis flag sold out so fast, you have to order now for mid- to late-May delivery. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gateway180 to support homeless families in metro St. Louis. $5.95 at stl-style.com