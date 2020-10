Antione (CQ) Robertson, a cook at Al Smith's Feasting Fox, gets his first look at the memorial to Anheuser-Busch after the lunch rush outside the restaurant on Tuesday, July 15, 2008. "It's a great way to show appreciation and say goodbye," said Robertson. Owner Marty Luepker hung the black bunting on the building as a tribute to A-B founder Adolphus Busch, who was responsible for building the Feasting Fox. "It's been part of your heritage," said Luepker. "All your neighbors worked there. If I had my life to live over, I'd sit on their steps until they hired me." Robert Cohen | Post-Dispatch