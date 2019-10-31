When Friday through Nov. 17; performance times vary • Where Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, Webster Groves • How much $46-$71 • More info 314-968-4925; repstl.org
In the spirit of Halloween, the Rep presents Kirsten Greenidge’s comedy about a ghost with a big appetite and the homeowners struggling to accommodate it. After Friday’s performance, stick around for the free Halloween Party at Club Rep, the first in a late-night party series. Guests can enjoy snacks and themed drinks, a live DJ, tarot readings and other spooky surprises. A contest will award the best costumes. By Calvin Wilson