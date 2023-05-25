May 15, 2023, Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Alexander and Leona Feldewert. Preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and Robert. She is survived by her brother, Marvin, and his wife, Sharon, and by her sister-in-law, Rosalie Feldewert, nieces and nephews, dear friends, and Sisters in Christ. Services: Funeral Mass, May 27, 2023, at 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Interment convent cemetery. Wake on May 27, at 1:00 p.m. and a Sharing of Memories at 2:00 p.m. in St. Joseph Chapel, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO. Masks are recommended, and the Funeral will be live streamed at www.cpps-ofallon.org. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, 204 North Main Street, O'Fallon, MO 63366.
Feldewert, Sr. Mary Catherine (aka Sr. Ann Alexis), C.PP.S.
